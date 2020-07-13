All apartments in Memphis
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

Faronia Square

1350 S Faronia Sq · (901) 808-8290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1350 S Faronia Sq, Memphis, TN 38116

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1362F · Avail. Aug 3

$735

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Unit 1358F · Avail. Aug 3

$735

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Unit 1340F · Avail. Jul 24

$735

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4314A · Avail. now

$810

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Unit 1351S · Avail. now

$860

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Faronia Square.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
guest parking
package receiving
playground
Faronia Square is a beautiful property situated in Memphis, Tennessee. Our centralized location is close to specialty shops, restaurants, schools and entertainment - all offering plenty of conveniences! We offer two and three bedroom floor plans featuring air conditioning, plush carpeting, ceiling fans, dishwashers, large closets and so much more. Residents enjoy our clubhouse, gated access, playground and professional on-site management. Call us today to schedule your personal tour and allow us to welcome you home to Faronia Square!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $35 per adult
Move-in Fees: Up to $350
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $0
fee: $300
limit: 2
restrictions: Under 25 lbs.
Parking Details: We have additional parking for our guests and visitors.
Storage Details: Each townhome offers 400 sq.ft of private attic space

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Faronia Square have any available units?
Faronia Square has 5 units available starting at $735 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does Faronia Square have?
Some of Faronia Square's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Faronia Square currently offering any rent specials?
Faronia Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Faronia Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Faronia Square is pet friendly.
Does Faronia Square offer parking?
Yes, Faronia Square offers parking.
Does Faronia Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Faronia Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Faronia Square have a pool?
Yes, Faronia Square has a pool.
Does Faronia Square have accessible units?
No, Faronia Square does not have accessible units.
Does Faronia Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Faronia Square has units with dishwashers.
