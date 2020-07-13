Amenities
Faronia Square is a beautiful property situated in Memphis, Tennessee. Our centralized location is close to specialty shops, restaurants, schools and entertainment - all offering plenty of conveniences! We offer two and three bedroom floor plans featuring air conditioning, plush carpeting, ceiling fans, dishwashers, large closets and so much more. Residents enjoy our clubhouse, gated access, playground and professional on-site management. Call us today to schedule your personal tour and allow us to welcome you home to Faronia Square!