Amenities

Crescent at Wolfchase offers spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, some with renovated interiors. A breakfast bar and pantry make the kitchen perfect for entertaining, and you'll love the convenience of an in-home washer and dryer, along with the comfort of central air conditioning and ceiling fans. With a private patio or balcony, you can venture outside, and head to our pool, pond, playground, or picnic area. There's also a clubhouse and fitness center. Cats and dogs are welcome, and garage parking is available. Our convenient location in southwest Tennessee gives you easy access to the sights, sounds, and tastes of Memphis, as well as parks and trails.