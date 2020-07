Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking gym pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse coffee bar concierge courtyard fire pit game room internet access package receiving

The Chisca was the hotel of choice for railroad travelers, mule dealers, and entertainers who prized its prime location. Its foundations are steeped in history — home to the "Red Hot and Blue" radio show that introduced Elvis to the world and the headquarters of one of the largest African American churches in the nation.



Today, The Chisca on Main is home to a new generation who chooses life in the bustling center of all the city has to offer. Close to Downtown, South Main, Midtown, the FedEx Forum, Riverfront Park and the Mississippi River, its residents enjoy the best of Memphis's rich past and promising future.