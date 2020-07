Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access internet cafe package receiving

Take A Virtual Tour Today!



The completely renovated Cedar Run Apartments offers inviting one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for you to call home. Regardless of the plan you choose, you’ll find spacious living areas, fully-equipped kitchens, generous storage space, and in-home washers and dryers (in select homes).Come visit the new Cedar Run Apartments in Memphis TN and find your next home today!