Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed elevator parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments key fob access lobby online portal sauna smoke-free community

Adler Apartments is located in the South Main Historic District in downtown Memphis, TN. Comprised of 22 units, our community offers a unique mix of efficiencies, one and two bedroom units.



This mid-rise community features urban style apartments that overlook the Memphis City Trolley Route along Main Street. Located close to Beale Street, the FedEx Forum, and the Orpheum, we are the perfect place the live!