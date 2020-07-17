951 Alma St. Unit #4

Amenities

Very Cute Quadplex in N. Memphis - This is a one bedroom one full bathroom unit in a quadplex that has been freshly painted throughout. There is a nice sized living room and kitchen which comes with a stove (however, this is not under warranty). The bathroom has been newly updated and new LVT flooring has been laid down. Very cute unit that will rent quickly. Water and lawn maintenance is included in the rent as well.



Please visit our website: www.advantagepropertymgmt.com to view photos or to apply for this home online.



If you have any questions please feel free to contact our office at (901) 347-3148



This homeowner has chosen to not be on the voucher program.



**Note: this home is in as in condition only, please take note of that when going to view the home- we mean as appearance wise not the functionality of the home or maintenance of the home**



We simply verify your source of income and rental history. We require that you make 3 times the monthly rent. When using the help of a government assistance program such as Section 8, this is not an income requirement. We run a background and credit check. On the background we are ensuring that you are not wanted by law, not a registered sex offender and no recent background issues. On the credit, we are not looking for a certain credit score as much as we are looking to see if you have anything involving housing or utilities on the credit. Our turn around time is typically 24-48 hours during business hours.



