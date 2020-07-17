All apartments in Memphis
951 Alma St. Unit #4

951 Alma St · (901) 347-3148
Location

951 Alma St, Memphis, TN 38107
Mid Inner City Association for Heritage

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 951 Alma St. Unit #4 · Avail. now

$450

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Very Cute Quadplex in N. Memphis - This is a one bedroom one full bathroom unit in a quadplex that has been freshly painted throughout. There is a nice sized living room and kitchen which comes with a stove (however, this is not under warranty). The bathroom has been newly updated and new LVT flooring has been laid down. Very cute unit that will rent quickly. Water and lawn maintenance is included in the rent as well.

Please visit our website: www.advantagepropertymgmt.com to view photos or to apply for this home online.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact our office at (901) 347-3148

This homeowner has chosen to not be on the voucher program.

**Note: this home is in as in condition only, please take note of that when going to view the home- we mean as appearance wise not the functionality of the home or maintenance of the home**

We simply verify your source of income and rental history. We require that you make 3 times the monthly rent. When using the help of a government assistance program such as Section 8, this is not an income requirement. We run a background and credit check. On the background we are ensuring that you are not wanted by law, not a registered sex offender and no recent background issues. On the credit, we are not looking for a certain credit score as much as we are looking to see if you have anything involving housing or utilities on the credit. Our turn around time is typically 24-48 hours during business hours.

(RLNE5736408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 951 Alma St. Unit #4 have any available units?
951 Alma St. Unit #4 has a unit available for $450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 951 Alma St. Unit #4 currently offering any rent specials?
951 Alma St. Unit #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 951 Alma St. Unit #4 pet-friendly?
No, 951 Alma St. Unit #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 951 Alma St. Unit #4 offer parking?
No, 951 Alma St. Unit #4 does not offer parking.
Does 951 Alma St. Unit #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 951 Alma St. Unit #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 951 Alma St. Unit #4 have a pool?
No, 951 Alma St. Unit #4 does not have a pool.
Does 951 Alma St. Unit #4 have accessible units?
No, 951 Alma St. Unit #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 951 Alma St. Unit #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 951 Alma St. Unit #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 951 Alma St. Unit #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 951 Alma St. Unit #4 does not have units with air conditioning.
