Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

818 Kippley St (Berclair)

818 Kippley Street · (901) 441-9015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

818 Kippley Street, Memphis, TN 38112
Binghampton-Lester

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 803 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid South also has several Move in Ready properties available. You can check them all out at midsouthbestrentals.com. You can also apply for FREE for this home or any other at https://forms.monday.com/forms/6ab3a990d37c8e1fa81cb3133056c02a . Tenant Turner will notify you as soon as viewings are available for this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 818 Kippley St (Berclair) have any available units?
818 Kippley St (Berclair) has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 818 Kippley St (Berclair) currently offering any rent specials?
818 Kippley St (Berclair) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 Kippley St (Berclair) pet-friendly?
Yes, 818 Kippley St (Berclair) is pet friendly.
Does 818 Kippley St (Berclair) offer parking?
No, 818 Kippley St (Berclair) does not offer parking.
Does 818 Kippley St (Berclair) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 Kippley St (Berclair) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 Kippley St (Berclair) have a pool?
No, 818 Kippley St (Berclair) does not have a pool.
Does 818 Kippley St (Berclair) have accessible units?
No, 818 Kippley St (Berclair) does not have accessible units.
Does 818 Kippley St (Berclair) have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 Kippley St (Berclair) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 818 Kippley St (Berclair) have units with air conditioning?
No, 818 Kippley St (Berclair) does not have units with air conditioning.

