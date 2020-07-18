Rent Calculator
797 Carson St
Last updated July 18 2020 at 7:40 AM
797 Carson St
797 Carson Street
No Longer Available
797 Carson Street, Memphis, TN 38111
Messick Buntyn
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 797 Carson St have any available units?
797 Carson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Memphis, TN
.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Memphis Rent Report
.
Is 797 Carson St currently offering any rent specials?
797 Carson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 797 Carson St pet-friendly?
No, 797 Carson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Memphis
.
Does 797 Carson St offer parking?
No, 797 Carson St does not offer parking.
Does 797 Carson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 797 Carson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 797 Carson St have a pool?
No, 797 Carson St does not have a pool.
Does 797 Carson St have accessible units?
No, 797 Carson St does not have accessible units.
Does 797 Carson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 797 Carson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 797 Carson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 797 Carson St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
