All apartments in Memphis
Find more places like 797 Carson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Memphis, TN
/
797 Carson St
Last updated July 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

797 Carson St

797 Carson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Memphis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

797 Carson Street, Memphis, TN 38111
Messick Buntyn

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 797 Carson St have any available units?
797 Carson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 797 Carson St currently offering any rent specials?
797 Carson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 797 Carson St pet-friendly?
No, 797 Carson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 797 Carson St offer parking?
No, 797 Carson St does not offer parking.
Does 797 Carson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 797 Carson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 797 Carson St have a pool?
No, 797 Carson St does not have a pool.
Does 797 Carson St have accessible units?
No, 797 Carson St does not have accessible units.
Does 797 Carson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 797 Carson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 797 Carson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 797 Carson St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country View Apartments
3990 Stephanie Ln
Memphis, TN 38128
Twin Oaks
4819 Winchester Rd
Memphis, TN 38118
Cordova Creek
7965 Humphreys Hill Dr
Memphis, TN 38016
Stonebridge Crossing
9135 Morning Ridge Road
Memphis, TN 38016
Waterford Place
8037 Waterford Cir
Memphis, TN 38125
Mill Creek
4537 Mill Stream Dr
Memphis, TN 38116
The Reserve at Dexter Lake
1505 Dexter Lake Dr
Memphis, TN 38016
The Edge of Germantown Apartments
1730 Hunters Trace Dr
Memphis, TN 38120

Similar Pages

Memphis 1 BedroomsMemphis 2 Bedrooms
Memphis Dog Friendly ApartmentsMemphis Pet Friendly Places
Memphis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Germantown, TNJonesboro, ARBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
Oxford, MSOlive Branch, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
Brownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory HillSpringhill Community Civic ClubParkway Village
The CoreCountrywoodMud Island
Fox MeadowsRichwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College