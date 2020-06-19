796 S Cox St # 2

Amenities
Studio apartment for rent in Cooper Young, located at 796 S. Cox #2. Rent is $600/month with a $600 security deposit. Unit comes with washer, dryer, stove, and refrigerator.
Pets are subject to owner approval, and a $250, nonrefundable pet deposit. In addition, tenant will be assessed a monthly pet fee of $10/animal.
Application fee is $35.00. Anyone over the age of 18 intending on living on the premises will need to be on the application and lease. We are looking for someone with a good rental history, with no recent bankruptcies or evictions. Monthly income needs to be 3 times the rent amount (after taxes).
For more information or to schedule a showing, please call Bluff City Properties (901)308-1961. No email inquiries, please.
