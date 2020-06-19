All apartments in Memphis
Find more places like 796 S Cox St # 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Memphis, TN
/
796 S Cox St # 2
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:38 AM

796 S Cox St # 2

796 South Cox Street · (901) 308-1961
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Memphis
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

796 South Cox Street, Memphis, TN 38104
Cooper Young

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $600 · Avail. now

$600

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Studio apartment for rent in Cooper Young, located at 796 S. Cox #2. Rent is $600/month with a $600 security deposit. Unit comes with washer, dryer, stove, and refrigerator.

Pets are subject to owner approval, and a $250, nonrefundable pet deposit. In addition, tenant will be assessed a monthly pet fee of $10/animal.

Application fee is $35.00. Anyone over the age of 18 intending on living on the premises will need to be on the application and lease. We are looking for someone with a good rental history, with no recent bankruptcies or evictions. Monthly income needs to be 3 times the rent amount (after taxes).

For more information or to schedule a showing, please call Bluff City Properties (901)308-1961. No email inquiries, please.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3830898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 796 S Cox St # 2 have any available units?
796 S Cox St # 2 has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 796 S Cox St # 2 have?
Some of 796 S Cox St # 2's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 796 S Cox St # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
796 S Cox St # 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 796 S Cox St # 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 796 S Cox St # 2 is pet friendly.
Does 796 S Cox St # 2 offer parking?
No, 796 S Cox St # 2 does not offer parking.
Does 796 S Cox St # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 796 S Cox St # 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 796 S Cox St # 2 have a pool?
No, 796 S Cox St # 2 does not have a pool.
Does 796 S Cox St # 2 have accessible units?
No, 796 S Cox St # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 796 S Cox St # 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 796 S Cox St # 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 796 S Cox St # 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Poplar Place Townhomes
1669 Randolph Pl
Memphis, TN 38120
Walnut Hill
8920 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38018
Bent Tree Apartments
3471 W Briarpark Dr
Memphis, TN 38116
Melrose Midtown
775 Melrose St
Memphis, TN 38104
Longview Heights Apartments
1953 Philsar St
Memphis, TN 38106
The Rise
420 Monroe Avenue
Memphis, TN 38103
Mill Creek
4537 Mill Stream Dr
Memphis, TN 38116
The Roxbury
1300 Lynnfield Rd
Memphis, TN 38119

Similar Pages

Memphis 1 BedroomsMemphis 2 Bedrooms
Memphis Dog Friendly ApartmentsMemphis Pet Friendly Places
Memphis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Germantown, TNJonesboro, ARBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
Olive Branch, MSOxford, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
Brownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MSLakeland, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory HillSpringhill Community Civic ClubParkway Village
The CoreGray's CreekAlliance Of Cordova Neighborhoods
CountrywoodMud Island

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity