Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

747 Frayser Dr (Frayser)

747 Frayser Drive · No Longer Available
Location

747 Frayser Drive, Memphis, TN 38127
Frayser

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid South also has several Move in Ready properties available. You can check them all out at midsouthbestrentals.com. You can also apply for FREE for this home or any other at https://forms.monday.com/forms/6ab3a990d37c8e1fa81cb3133056c02a . Tenant Turner will notify you as soon as viewings are available for this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 747 Frayser Dr (Frayser) have any available units?
747 Frayser Dr (Frayser) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 747 Frayser Dr (Frayser) currently offering any rent specials?
747 Frayser Dr (Frayser) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 747 Frayser Dr (Frayser) pet-friendly?
Yes, 747 Frayser Dr (Frayser) is pet friendly.
Does 747 Frayser Dr (Frayser) offer parking?
No, 747 Frayser Dr (Frayser) does not offer parking.
Does 747 Frayser Dr (Frayser) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 747 Frayser Dr (Frayser) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 747 Frayser Dr (Frayser) have a pool?
No, 747 Frayser Dr (Frayser) does not have a pool.
Does 747 Frayser Dr (Frayser) have accessible units?
No, 747 Frayser Dr (Frayser) does not have accessible units.
Does 747 Frayser Dr (Frayser) have units with dishwashers?
No, 747 Frayser Dr (Frayser) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 747 Frayser Dr (Frayser) have units with air conditioning?
No, 747 Frayser Dr (Frayser) does not have units with air conditioning.
