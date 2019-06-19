All apartments in Memphis
720 Litty Ct
720 Litty Ct

720 Litty Court · No Longer Available
Location

720 Litty Court, Memphis, TN 38103
South Main

Amenities

in unit laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
Features of this apartment include: Unbeatable downtown location, walking distance to several restaurants and amenities, interior entrance, partially furnished, appliances included, stackable washer/dryer, breakfast bar, community pool, and much more! You don’t want to miss out on this property!

HRG Essentials Tenant Benefit Package included in advertised rate!

This package includes:
Multiple Payment Options- Ability to pay rent and fees in multiple ways
Online Tenant Portal- Access to a personal tenant portal to access payment options, work order requests, and lease documents
Vetted Vendors- Approved vendors through our corporate policy
In-House Maintenance- Technicians properly screened and trained by HRG
Second Nature Premium Filter Delivery- Top grade filters delivered to your door every 3 months
24/7 Emergency Maintenance Line- Available call center should you ever experience an after hour emergency
This home will go quickly!

DEPOSITS & FEES:

Non-refundable administrative fee of $175.00
Refundable Security Deposit $1,175.00; Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount.
Pets: An additional non-refundable deposit of $250.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee and a $25 monthly pet rent will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

This home will not last long! REQUEST AN APPLICATION TODAY!

Professionally Leased By:
Leasing Angels, Inc.
5885 Ridgeway Center Parkway, Ste 108
Memphis, TN 38120
Office Phone: 901.794.4702
CALL and/or TEXT: (901)295.9749
www.leasingangels.net
This is a Leasing Angels, Inc. “Preferred Rental.” This is a “HRG” property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

