720 Litty Ct

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities carport parking pool 24hr maintenance

Features of this apartment include: Unbeatable downtown location, walking distance to several restaurants and amenities, interior entrance, partially furnished, appliances included, stackable washer/dryer, breakfast bar, community pool, and much more! You don’t want to miss out on this property!



HRG Essentials Tenant Benefit Package included in advertised rate!



This package includes:

Multiple Payment Options- Ability to pay rent and fees in multiple ways

Online Tenant Portal- Access to a personal tenant portal to access payment options, work order requests, and lease documents

Vetted Vendors- Approved vendors through our corporate policy

In-House Maintenance- Technicians properly screened and trained by HRG

Second Nature Premium Filter Delivery- Top grade filters delivered to your door every 3 months

24/7 Emergency Maintenance Line- Available call center should you ever experience an after hour emergency

DEPOSITS & FEES:



Non-refundable administrative fee of $175.00

Refundable Security Deposit $1,175.00; Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount.

Pets: An additional non-refundable deposit of $250.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee and a $25 monthly pet rent will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

Professionally Leased By:

Leasing Angels, Inc.

5885 Ridgeway Center Parkway, Ste 108

Memphis, TN 38120

Office Phone: 901.794.4702

CALL and/or TEXT: (901)295.9749

www.leasingangels.net

This is a Leasing Angels, Inc. “Preferred Rental.” This is a “HRG” property.