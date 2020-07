Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel furnished

Beautiful fully furnished 1 bed/1 bath loft available for rent w/ all utilities & parking included! You are greeted w/ high ceilings and beautiful hardwood flooring as soon as you step into this stunning downtown loft. Off the right of the entry is the bedroom with his/her closets and an on suite bathroom. A brand new kitchen with granite counter tops and new stainless steel appliances. Fully furnished. No pets. All utilities plus 1 parking space included!