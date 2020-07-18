6172 TROUT VALLEY

Amenities
4 Bedrooms, (2 Master Bedrooms, 1 Upstairs 14'X15' & 1 Downstairs 10'X12'), 2 Baths. 3 Bedrooms Downstairs. Large Great Room 14'X20' with Stone Fireplace, Vaulted Ceiling with Ceiling Fan. Covered Front Porch. Cove Lot with Large Backyard. Fenced Backyard. Patio. Basketball Goal. Central Air and Heat. Perfect for Large Family, or 4 Roommates. Move-in Ready for July. See Photos for Room Dimensions and More Details. 2 Year Lease. No Section 8. Call Agent for Showing. Showing by Appointment Only.