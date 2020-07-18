All apartments in Memphis
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

6172 TROUT VALLEY

6172 Trout Valley Cove · (901) 221-4041
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6172 Trout Valley Cove, Memphis, TN 38141
Capleville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
ceiling fan
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
4 Bedrooms, (2 Master Bedrooms, 1 Upstairs 14'X15' & 1 Downstairs 10'X12'), 2 Baths. 3 Bedrooms Downstairs. Large Great Room 14'X20' with Stone Fireplace, Vaulted Ceiling with Ceiling Fan. Covered Front Porch. Cove Lot with Large Backyard. Fenced Backyard. Patio. Basketball Goal. Central Air and Heat. Perfect for Large Family, or 4 Roommates. Move-in Ready for July. See Photos for Room Dimensions and More Details. 2 Year Lease. No Section 8. Call Agent for Showing. Showing by Appointment Only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6172 TROUT VALLEY have any available units?
6172 TROUT VALLEY has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6172 TROUT VALLEY have?
Some of 6172 TROUT VALLEY's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6172 TROUT VALLEY currently offering any rent specials?
6172 TROUT VALLEY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6172 TROUT VALLEY pet-friendly?
No, 6172 TROUT VALLEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 6172 TROUT VALLEY offer parking?
No, 6172 TROUT VALLEY does not offer parking.
Does 6172 TROUT VALLEY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6172 TROUT VALLEY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6172 TROUT VALLEY have a pool?
No, 6172 TROUT VALLEY does not have a pool.
Does 6172 TROUT VALLEY have accessible units?
No, 6172 TROUT VALLEY does not have accessible units.
Does 6172 TROUT VALLEY have units with dishwashers?
No, 6172 TROUT VALLEY does not have units with dishwashers.
