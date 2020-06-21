6094 Mingle Dr.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Very Nice Newly Remodeled Home in Hickory Hill - This is a three bedroom two full bathroom home that has been freshly painted throughout. There is a great large living room with tall ceilings which also has built in shelving and a gas fireplace. The kitchen has been newly remodeled with new subway tile installed for a back splash, nice new cabinets, and new pretty granite counter tops. There is new LVP wood floors that has been installed throughout the house as well with newly updated bathrooms. Very nice home that will rent quickly!!



This homeowner has chosen to not be on the voucher program.



**Note: this home is in as in condition only, please take note of that when going to view the home- we mean as appearance wise not the functionality of the home or maintenance of the home**



We simply verify your source of income and rental history. We require that you make 3 times the monthly rent. When using the help of a government assistance program such as Section 8, this is not an income requirement. We run a background and credit check. On the background we are ensuring that you are not wanted by law, not a registered sex offender and no recent background issues. On the credit, we are not looking for a certain credit score as much as we are looking to see if you have anything involving housing or utilities on the credit. Our turn around time is typically 24-48 hours during business hours.



