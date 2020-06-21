All apartments in Memphis
Find more places like 6094 Mingle Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Memphis, TN
/
6094 Mingle Dr.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

6094 Mingle Dr.

6094 Mingle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Memphis
See all
Hickory Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6094 Mingle Drive, Memphis, TN 38115
Hickory Hill

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Very Nice Newly Remodeled Home in Hickory Hill - This is a three bedroom two full bathroom home that has been freshly painted throughout. There is a great large living room with tall ceilings which also has built in shelving and a gas fireplace. The kitchen has been newly remodeled with new subway tile installed for a back splash, nice new cabinets, and new pretty granite counter tops. There is new LVP wood floors that has been installed throughout the house as well with newly updated bathrooms. Very nice home that will rent quickly!!

Please visit our website: www.advantagepropertymgmt.com to view photos or to apply for this home online.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact our office at (901) 347-3148

This homeowner has chosen to not be on the voucher program.

**Note: this home is in as in condition only, please take note of that when going to view the home- we mean as appearance wise not the functionality of the home or maintenance of the home**

We simply verify your source of income and rental history. We require that you make 3 times the monthly rent. When using the help of a government assistance program such as Section 8, this is not an income requirement. We run a background and credit check. On the background we are ensuring that you are not wanted by law, not a registered sex offender and no recent background issues. On the credit, we are not looking for a certain credit score as much as we are looking to see if you have anything involving housing or utilities on the credit. Our turn around time is typically 24-48 hours during business hours.

(RLNE5838643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6094 Mingle Dr. have any available units?
6094 Mingle Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6094 Mingle Dr. have?
Some of 6094 Mingle Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6094 Mingle Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6094 Mingle Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6094 Mingle Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 6094 Mingle Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 6094 Mingle Dr. offer parking?
No, 6094 Mingle Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 6094 Mingle Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6094 Mingle Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6094 Mingle Dr. have a pool?
No, 6094 Mingle Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6094 Mingle Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6094 Mingle Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6094 Mingle Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6094 Mingle Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedar Run Apartment Homes
5958 E Point Dr
Memphis, TN 38115
Clearbrook Village Apartments
3516 Tall Oaks Cir
Memphis, TN 38118
266 Lofts
266 South Front Street
Memphis, TN 38103
Waterford Place
8037 Waterford Cir
Memphis, TN 38125
Hickory Grove
6277 Lake Arbor Dr
Memphis, TN 38115
Harbor Island Apartments and Townhomes
444 Island Dr
Memphis, TN 38103
Crossings at Fox Meadows
2894 Putting Green Cv
Memphis, TN 38115
Houston Levee
9940 Paddle Wheel Dr
Memphis, TN 38016

Similar Pages

Memphis 1 BedroomsMemphis 2 Bedrooms
Memphis Dog Friendly ApartmentsMemphis Pet Friendly Places
Memphis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Germantown, TNJonesboro, ARBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
Olive Branch, MSOxford, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
Brownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MSLakeland, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory HillSpringhill Community Civic ClubParkway Village
The CoreGray's CreekAlliance Of Cordova Neighborhoods
CountrywoodMud Island

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College