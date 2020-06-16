585 S. Greer Street # 503

Amenities
East Memphis Condo in Country Club Tower. 1BD/1.5BA. Stylish Features. Many upgrades! Small Pets are Welcome!! Move in ready!! - Beautiful East Memphis condo in Country Club Tower is available now! Porcelain tile floors and hardwood. 1,350 sq ft. Kitchen offers quartz countertops, eat-in area and stainless steel appliances; refrigerator stays. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Living room/dining room combination with built-ins and wet bar with marble countertop. Large master bedroom (19x12) with walk-in closet. Master bath features marble, soaking tub and heated towel rack. Amenities include: Club/party room, outdoor pool, assigned parking + guest parking and 24-hour gated security. Water included. No lawn maintenance. Small pets allowed with owner's approval. All applicants must qualify as per CLPM. To schedule a showing, call/text contact info to 901-652-9131. 20 month lease.
