Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

585 S. Greer Street # 503

585 South Greer Street · (901) 758-5678
Location

585 South Greer Street, Memphis, TN 38111

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 585 S. Greer Street # 503 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
East Memphis Condo in Country Club Tower. 1BD/1.5BA. Stylish Features. Many upgrades! Small Pets are Welcome!! Move in ready!! - Beautiful East Memphis condo in Country Club Tower is available now! Porcelain tile floors and hardwood. 1,350 sq ft. Kitchen offers quartz countertops, eat-in area and stainless steel appliances; refrigerator stays. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Living room/dining room combination with built-ins and wet bar with marble countertop. Large master bedroom (19x12) with walk-in closet. Master bath features marble, soaking tub and heated towel rack. Amenities include: Club/party room, outdoor pool, assigned parking + guest parking and 24-hour gated security. Water included. No lawn maintenance. Small pets allowed with owner's approval. All applicants must qualify as per CLPM. To schedule a showing, call/text contact info to 901-652-9131. 20 month lease.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5269049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 585 S. Greer Street # 503 have any available units?
585 S. Greer Street # 503 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 585 S. Greer Street # 503 have?
Some of 585 S. Greer Street # 503's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 585 S. Greer Street # 503 currently offering any rent specials?
585 S. Greer Street # 503 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 585 S. Greer Street # 503 pet-friendly?
Yes, 585 S. Greer Street # 503 is pet friendly.
Does 585 S. Greer Street # 503 offer parking?
Yes, 585 S. Greer Street # 503 does offer parking.
Does 585 S. Greer Street # 503 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 585 S. Greer Street # 503 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 585 S. Greer Street # 503 have a pool?
Yes, 585 S. Greer Street # 503 has a pool.
Does 585 S. Greer Street # 503 have accessible units?
No, 585 S. Greer Street # 503 does not have accessible units.
Does 585 S. Greer Street # 503 have units with dishwashers?
No, 585 S. Greer Street # 503 does not have units with dishwashers.
