Amenities
585 E. Parkway S. #28 - Walking distance to CBU & Midtown area+ Move-in Ready + Call for showings - Cute 2 bedrooms 1 bath condo located in Memphis is now available for rent. Walking distance to Christian Brothers University, minutes away from Midtown Amenities and Zoo. Living and dining room combination. The kitchen includes a gas range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Gated backyard patio. Onsite laundry facility.
Please call our appointment line 901.820.4367 ext 1026 to schedule a viewing. SE HABLA ESPAÑOL
QUALIFICATIONS
Must be currently working at least 6 months +
Must have good rental history
Must have a credit score of 575 or above
Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 1 year
Make 3 times rent
No current evictions
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3914589)