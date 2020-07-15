All apartments in Memphis
585 E. Parkway S #28
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

585 E. Parkway S #28

585 East Parkway South · No Longer Available
Location

585 East Parkway South, Memphis, TN 38104
East Midtown

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
585 E. Parkway S. #28 - Walking distance to CBU & Midtown area+ Move-in Ready + Call for showings - Cute 2 bedrooms 1 bath condo located in Memphis is now available for rent. Walking distance to Christian Brothers University, minutes away from Midtown Amenities and Zoo. Living and dining room combination. The kitchen includes a gas range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Gated backyard patio. Onsite laundry facility.

Please call our appointment line 901.820.4367 ext 1026 to schedule a viewing. SE HABLA ESPAÑOL

QUALIFICATIONS
Must be currently working at least 6 months +
Must have good rental history
Must have a credit score of 575 or above
Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 1 year
Make 3 times rent
No current evictions

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3914589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 585 E. Parkway S #28 have any available units?
585 E. Parkway S #28 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 585 E. Parkway S #28 have?
Some of 585 E. Parkway S #28's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 585 E. Parkway S #28 currently offering any rent specials?
585 E. Parkway S #28 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 585 E. Parkway S #28 pet-friendly?
No, 585 E. Parkway S #28 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 585 E. Parkway S #28 offer parking?
Yes, 585 E. Parkway S #28 offers parking.
Does 585 E. Parkway S #28 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 585 E. Parkway S #28 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 585 E. Parkway S #28 have a pool?
No, 585 E. Parkway S #28 does not have a pool.
Does 585 E. Parkway S #28 have accessible units?
No, 585 E. Parkway S #28 does not have accessible units.
Does 585 E. Parkway S #28 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 585 E. Parkway S #28 has units with dishwashers.
