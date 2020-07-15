Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

585 E. Parkway S. #28 - Walking distance to CBU & Midtown area+ Move-in Ready + Call for showings - Cute 2 bedrooms 1 bath condo located in Memphis is now available for rent. Walking distance to Christian Brothers University, minutes away from Midtown Amenities and Zoo. Living and dining room combination. The kitchen includes a gas range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Gated backyard patio. Onsite laundry facility.



Please call our appointment line 901.820.4367 ext 1026 to schedule a viewing. SE HABLA ESPAÑOL



QUALIFICATIONS

Must be currently working at least 6 months +

Must have good rental history

Must have a credit score of 575 or above

Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 1 year

Make 3 times rent

No current evictions



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3914589)