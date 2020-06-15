4898 Childs Drive

Amenities
Non-Qualifying Lease Option to Purchase - $1500 Option Money & $850 1st Month's Rent Required @ Lease Signing-
This single family home offers 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, spacious living room with hardwood floors, kitchen equipped with gas stove, additional den area, a single car carport, and large backyard for tons of entertainment.
Purchase Price: $99,900
Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $40, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.