Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:12 PM

4898 Childs Drive

4898 Childs Drive · (901) 444-3735
Location

4898 Childs Drive, Memphis, TN 38116
Red Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1562 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Non-Qualifying Lease Option to Purchase - $1500 Option Money & $850 1st Month's Rent Required @ Lease Signing-

This single family home offers 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, spacious living room with hardwood floors, kitchen equipped with gas stove, additional den area, a single car carport, and large backyard for tons of entertainment.

Purchase Price: $99,900

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $40, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4898 Childs Drive have any available units?
4898 Childs Drive has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4898 Childs Drive have?
Some of 4898 Childs Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4898 Childs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4898 Childs Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4898 Childs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4898 Childs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4898 Childs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4898 Childs Drive does offer parking.
Does 4898 Childs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4898 Childs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4898 Childs Drive have a pool?
No, 4898 Childs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4898 Childs Drive have accessible units?
No, 4898 Childs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4898 Childs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4898 Childs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
