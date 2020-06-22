All apartments in Memphis
4453 Sumners Wells Rd.

4453 Sumners Wells Road · (901) 347-3148
Location

4453 Sumners Wells Road, Memphis, TN 38118
Oakhaven

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4453 Sumners Wells Rd. · Avail. now

$625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Newly Rehabbed Duplex at Tchulahoma & E. Shelby Dr. - This is a two bedroom one full bathroom duplex that has been fully rehabbed on the interior! There has been a fresh paint job throughout the unit as well as new LVP wood flooring that has been laid down in the large living room. The bedrooms do have new carpet in them which have also been professionally cleaned. Very nice dupelx that will rent quickly!

Please visit our website: www.advantagepropertymgmt.com to view photos or to apply for this home online.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact our office at (901) 347-3148

This homeowner has chosen to not be on the voucher program.

**Note: this home is in as in condition only, please take note of that when going to view the home- we mean as appearance wise not the functionality of the home or maintenance of the home**

We simply verify your source of income and rental history. We require that you make 3 times the monthly rent. When using the help of a government assistance program such as Section 8, this is not an income requirement. We run a background and credit check. On the background we are ensuring that you are not wanted by law, not a registered sex offender and no recent background issues. On the credit, we are not looking for a certain credit score as much as we are looking to see if you have anything involving housing or utilities on the credit. Our turn around time is typically 24-48 hours during business hours.

(RLNE2398296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4453 Sumners Wells Rd. have any available units?
4453 Sumners Wells Rd. has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 4453 Sumners Wells Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
4453 Sumners Wells Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4453 Sumners Wells Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 4453 Sumners Wells Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 4453 Sumners Wells Rd. offer parking?
No, 4453 Sumners Wells Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 4453 Sumners Wells Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4453 Sumners Wells Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4453 Sumners Wells Rd. have a pool?
No, 4453 Sumners Wells Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 4453 Sumners Wells Rd. have accessible units?
No, 4453 Sumners Wells Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4453 Sumners Wells Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4453 Sumners Wells Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4453 Sumners Wells Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4453 Sumners Wells Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
