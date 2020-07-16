All apartments in Memphis
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

4207 Truman Rd.

4207 Truman Avenue · (901) 213-7623
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4207 Truman Avenue, Memphis, TN 38108

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4207 Truman Rd. · Avail. now

$900

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2044 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5873193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4207 Truman Rd. have any available units?
4207 Truman Rd. has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 4207 Truman Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
4207 Truman Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4207 Truman Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 4207 Truman Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 4207 Truman Rd. offer parking?
No, 4207 Truman Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 4207 Truman Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4207 Truman Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4207 Truman Rd. have a pool?
No, 4207 Truman Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 4207 Truman Rd. have accessible units?
No, 4207 Truman Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4207 Truman Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4207 Truman Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4207 Truman Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4207 Truman Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

