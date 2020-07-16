Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Memphis
Find more places like
4207 Truman Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Memphis, TN
/
4207 Truman Rd.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM
Check Availability
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4207 Truman Rd.
4207 Truman Avenue
·
(901) 213-7623
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Memphis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4207 Truman Avenue, Memphis, TN 38108
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
4 Bedrooms
Unit 4207 Truman Rd. · Avail. now
$900
4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2044 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5873193)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 4207 Truman Rd. have any available units?
4207 Truman Rd. has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Memphis Rent Report
.
Is 4207 Truman Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
4207 Truman Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4207 Truman Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 4207 Truman Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Memphis
.
Does 4207 Truman Rd. offer parking?
No, 4207 Truman Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 4207 Truman Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4207 Truman Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4207 Truman Rd. have a pool?
No, 4207 Truman Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 4207 Truman Rd. have accessible units?
No, 4207 Truman Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4207 Truman Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4207 Truman Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4207 Truman Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4207 Truman Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
The Summit
4981 Hidden Lake Dr
Memphis, TN 38128
El Dorado
2743 Ketchum Road
Memphis, TN 38114
Gayoso House
130 S Front St
Memphis, TN 38103
Pembroke Square
125 South Main Street
Memphis, TN 38103
Harbor Island Apartments and Townhomes
444 Island Dr
Memphis, TN 38103
Adler Apartments
267 S Main St
Memphis, TN 38103
Jamesbridge Apartments
3815 N Advantage Way Dr
Memphis, TN 38128
Parcels at Concourse
1350 Concourse Ave
Memphis, TN 38104
Similar Pages
Memphis 1 Bedrooms
Memphis 2 Bedrooms
Memphis Dog Friendly Apartments
Memphis Pet Friendly Places
Memphis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Germantown, TN
Jonesboro, AR
Bartlett, TN
Collierville, TN
Oxford, MS
Olive Branch, MS
Horn Lake, MS
Arlington, TN
Brownsville, TN
Ripley, TN
Southaven, MS
Nearby Neighborhoods
Hickory Hill
Springhill Community Civic Club
Parkway Village
The Core
Countrywood
Mud Island
Fox Meadows
Richwood
Apartments Near Colleges
Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences
The University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers University
University of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College