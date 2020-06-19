4157 Faronia Road - 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking

Perfect location in Whitehaven. On the bus line and close to everything including Elvis Presley Drive, Graceland, Schools and Hospital. Property has locked gated entry as well as locked vestibules. Each unit is 2 bedroom 1 bath with forced air heat and washer dryer hookups. All apartments recently remodeled with new paint and electrical. Each apartment comes with a stove and a refrigerator. Tenant is responsible for getting utilities (Electric, Gas and Water.) Owner provides trash service.



To apply, you must bring valid ID as well as 2 or more paystubs. Minimum income requirement is 2.5 times your rent. The application fee is $25 and we do credit and background screening. Evictions within the last year are not accepted. Bankruptcies may be accepted on a case by case basis however deposit may be adjusted accordingly.