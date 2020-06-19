All apartments in Memphis
Find more places like 4157 Faronia Road - 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Memphis, TN
/
4157 Faronia Road - 3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

4157 Faronia Road - 3

4157 Faronia Road · (901) 358-8865
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Memphis
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4157 Faronia Road, Memphis, TN 38116

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
gym
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Perfect location in Whitehaven. On the bus line and close to everything including Elvis Presley Drive, Graceland, Schools and Hospital. Property has locked gated entry as well as locked vestibules. Each unit is 2 bedroom 1 bath with forced air heat and washer dryer hookups. All apartments recently remodeled with new paint and electrical. Each apartment comes with a stove and a refrigerator. Tenant is responsible for getting utilities (Electric, Gas and Water.) Owner provides trash service.

To apply, you must bring valid ID as well as 2 or more paystubs. Minimum income requirement is 2.5 times your rent. The application fee is $25 and we do credit and background screening. Evictions within the last year are not accepted. Bankruptcies may be accepted on a case by case basis however deposit may be adjusted accordingly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4157 Faronia Road - 3 have any available units?
4157 Faronia Road - 3 has a unit available for $500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4157 Faronia Road - 3 have?
Some of 4157 Faronia Road - 3's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4157 Faronia Road - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
4157 Faronia Road - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4157 Faronia Road - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 4157 Faronia Road - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 4157 Faronia Road - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 4157 Faronia Road - 3 does offer parking.
Does 4157 Faronia Road - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4157 Faronia Road - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4157 Faronia Road - 3 have a pool?
No, 4157 Faronia Road - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 4157 Faronia Road - 3 have accessible units?
No, 4157 Faronia Road - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4157 Faronia Road - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4157 Faronia Road - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4157 Faronia Road - 3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park's Edge at Shelby Farms
536 Shelby Grove Dr
Memphis, TN 38018
Fielder Square
70 S 4th St
Memphis, TN 38103
Longview Heights Apartments
1953 Philsar St
Memphis, TN 38106
The Rise
420 Monroe Avenue
Memphis, TN 38103
Ten Mile Creek
2718 Claudette Rd
Memphis, TN 38118
Longview Gardens
1726 S Orleans St
Memphis, TN 38106
The Edge of Germantown Apartments
1730 Hunters Trace Dr
Memphis, TN 38120
Parcels at Concourse
1350 Concourse Ave
Memphis, TN 38104

Similar Pages

Memphis 1 BedroomsMemphis 2 Bedrooms
Memphis Dog Friendly ApartmentsMemphis Pet Friendly Places
Memphis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Germantown, TNJonesboro, ARBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
Olive Branch, MSOxford, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
Brownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MSLakeland, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory HillSpringhill Community Civic ClubParkway Village
The CoreGray's CreekAlliance Of Cordova Neighborhoods
CountrywoodMud Island

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity