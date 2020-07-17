4151 Hilldale

Amenities
Large 3br 1/5 in Hilldale Gardens -
Great sleek, Mid-century home with lots of windows, beautiful hardwoods, smooth ceilings on quarter acre fenced yard. Unusually large kitchen with tiled floors, updated backsplash and walk-in pantry + laundry closet for full-sized washer/dryer. not included/ area to organize laundry/cedar lined closet. New cooktop. Ceiling fans/ half bath in MBR. Landscaped backyard with storage shed/ storage closet out back.
Hilldale Gardens Subdivision, close to the greenline.
