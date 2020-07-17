All apartments in Memphis
Find more places like 4151 Hilldale.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Memphis, TN
/
4151 Hilldale
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

4151 Hilldale

4151 Hilldale Avenue · (662) 404-3916
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Memphis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4151 Hilldale Avenue, Memphis, TN 38117
Pidgeon Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4151 Hilldale · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1599 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Large 3br 1/5 in Hilldale Gardens -
Great sleek, Mid-century home with lots of windows, beautiful hardwoods, smooth ceilings on quarter acre fenced yard. Unusually large kitchen with tiled floors, updated backsplash and walk-in pantry + laundry closet for full-sized washer/dryer. not included/ area to organize laundry/cedar lined closet. New cooktop. Ceiling fans/ half bath in MBR. Landscaped backyard with storage shed/ storage closet out back.

Hilldale Gardens Subdivision, close to the greenline.

.

(RLNE2337906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4151 Hilldale have any available units?
4151 Hilldale has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 4151 Hilldale currently offering any rent specials?
4151 Hilldale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4151 Hilldale pet-friendly?
No, 4151 Hilldale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 4151 Hilldale offer parking?
No, 4151 Hilldale does not offer parking.
Does 4151 Hilldale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4151 Hilldale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4151 Hilldale have a pool?
No, 4151 Hilldale does not have a pool.
Does 4151 Hilldale have accessible units?
No, 4151 Hilldale does not have accessible units.
Does 4151 Hilldale have units with dishwashers?
No, 4151 Hilldale does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4151 Hilldale have units with air conditioning?
No, 4151 Hilldale does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4151 Hilldale?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riverset Apartments
100 Riverset Ln
Memphis, TN 38103
The Tennessee Brewery
495 Tennessee Street
Memphis, TN 63106
266 Lofts
266 South Front Street
Memphis, TN 38103
Walnut Hill
8920 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38018
Miller Creek at Germantown
3769 Skipping Stone Trce
Memphis, TN 38125
Bent Tree Apartments
3471 W Briarpark Dr
Memphis, TN 38116
The Lofts At Union Alley
110 Barboro Alley
Memphis, TN 38103
Stratum on Highland
510 S Highland St
Memphis, TN 38111

Similar Pages

Memphis 1 BedroomsMemphis 2 Bedrooms
Memphis Dog Friendly ApartmentsMemphis Pet Friendly Places
Memphis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Germantown, TNJonesboro, ARBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
Oxford, MSOlive Branch, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
Brownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory HillSpringhill Community Civic ClubParkway Village
The CoreCountrywoodMud Island
Fox MeadowsRichwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity