All apartments in Memphis
Find more places like 4061 Geraldus Ave (U of M).
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Memphis, TN
/
4061 Geraldus Ave (U of M)
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

4061 Geraldus Ave (U of M)

4061 Geraldus Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Memphis
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4061 Geraldus Avenue, Memphis, TN 38111
Colonial Willow

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid South also has several Move in Ready properties available. You can check them all out at midsouthbestrentals.com. You can also apply for FREE for this home or any other at https://forms.monday.com/forms/6ab3a990d37c8e1fa81cb3133056c02a . Tenant Turner will notify you as soon as viewings are available for this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4061 Geraldus Ave (U of M) have any available units?
4061 Geraldus Ave (U of M) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 4061 Geraldus Ave (U of M) currently offering any rent specials?
4061 Geraldus Ave (U of M) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4061 Geraldus Ave (U of M) pet-friendly?
Yes, 4061 Geraldus Ave (U of M) is pet friendly.
Does 4061 Geraldus Ave (U of M) offer parking?
No, 4061 Geraldus Ave (U of M) does not offer parking.
Does 4061 Geraldus Ave (U of M) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4061 Geraldus Ave (U of M) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4061 Geraldus Ave (U of M) have a pool?
No, 4061 Geraldus Ave (U of M) does not have a pool.
Does 4061 Geraldus Ave (U of M) have accessible units?
No, 4061 Geraldus Ave (U of M) does not have accessible units.
Does 4061 Geraldus Ave (U of M) have units with dishwashers?
No, 4061 Geraldus Ave (U of M) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4061 Geraldus Ave (U of M) have units with air conditioning?
No, 4061 Geraldus Ave (U of M) does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverset Apartments
100 Riverset Ln
Memphis, TN 38103
Lincoln at Wolfchase
2460 Vintage Dr
Memphis, TN 38016
Poplar Place Townhomes
1669 Randolph Pl
Memphis, TN 38120
Ashton Hills
4183 Troost Drive
Memphis, TN 38128
The Local
3251 Knight Trails Cir
Memphis, TN 38115
Bent Tree Apartments
3471 W Briarpark Dr
Memphis, TN 38116
Springs at Forest Hill
3750 Moraine St
Memphis, TN 38125
Parcels at Concourse
1350 Concourse Ave
Memphis, TN 38104

Similar Pages

Memphis 1 BedroomsMemphis 2 Bedrooms
Memphis Dog Friendly ApartmentsMemphis Pet Friendly Places
Memphis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Germantown, TNJonesboro, ARBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
Olive Branch, MSOxford, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
Brownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MSLakeland, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory HillSpringhill Community Civic ClubParkway Village
The CoreGray's CreekAlliance Of Cordova Neighborhoods
CountrywoodMud Island

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College