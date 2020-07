Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home located in Central Gardens. Home is fully furnished and comes with appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Near U of M. Close to shops and restaurants. All home needs is you. Please call for an immediate viewing. This jewel will not last.



Listed and managed by:

KAIZEN Realty LLC

901-221-4041

