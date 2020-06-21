All apartments in Memphis
Find more places like 3367 Clarke (Hickory Hill).
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Memphis, TN
/
3367 Clarke (Hickory Hill)
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:40 PM

3367 Clarke (Hickory Hill)

3367 Clarke Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Memphis
See all
Fox Meadows
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3367 Clarke Road, Memphis, TN 38115
Fox Meadows

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply for Free! Applications are processed same day and an agent will be reaching out to you immediately upon approval. Apply for free here: https://forms.monday.com/forms/6ab3a990d37c8e1fa81cb3133056c02a

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3367 Clarke (Hickory Hill) have any available units?
3367 Clarke (Hickory Hill) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 3367 Clarke (Hickory Hill) currently offering any rent specials?
3367 Clarke (Hickory Hill) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3367 Clarke (Hickory Hill) pet-friendly?
Yes, 3367 Clarke (Hickory Hill) is pet friendly.
Does 3367 Clarke (Hickory Hill) offer parking?
No, 3367 Clarke (Hickory Hill) does not offer parking.
Does 3367 Clarke (Hickory Hill) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3367 Clarke (Hickory Hill) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3367 Clarke (Hickory Hill) have a pool?
No, 3367 Clarke (Hickory Hill) does not have a pool.
Does 3367 Clarke (Hickory Hill) have accessible units?
No, 3367 Clarke (Hickory Hill) does not have accessible units.
Does 3367 Clarke (Hickory Hill) have units with dishwashers?
No, 3367 Clarke (Hickory Hill) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3367 Clarke (Hickory Hill) have units with air conditioning?
No, 3367 Clarke (Hickory Hill) does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Clearbrook Village Apartments
3516 Tall Oaks Cir
Memphis, TN 38118
Kirby Station
6653 N Quail Hollow
Memphis, TN 38120
Cordova Creek
7965 Humphreys Hill Dr
Memphis, TN 38016
Ashton Hills
4183 Troost Drive
Memphis, TN 38128
The Local
3251 Knight Trails Cir
Memphis, TN 38115
Pembroke Square
125 South Main Street
Memphis, TN 38103
Harbor Island Apartments and Townhomes
444 Island Dr
Memphis, TN 38103
Stratum on Highland
510 S Highland St
Memphis, TN 38111

Similar Pages

Memphis 1 BedroomsMemphis 2 Bedrooms
Memphis Dog Friendly ApartmentsMemphis Pet Friendly Places
Memphis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Germantown, TNJonesboro, ARBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
Olive Branch, MSOxford, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
Brownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MSLakeland, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory HillSpringhill Community Civic ClubParkway Village
The CoreGray's CreekAlliance Of Cordova Neighborhoods
CountrywoodMud Island

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College