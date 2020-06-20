Apply for Free! Applications are processed same day and an agent will be reaching out to you immediately upon approval. Apply for free here: https://forms.monday.com/forms/6ab3a990d37c8e1fa81cb3133056c02a
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3268 Seminole Rd (Orange Mound) have any available units?
3268 Seminole Rd (Orange Mound) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 3268 Seminole Rd (Orange Mound) currently offering any rent specials?
3268 Seminole Rd (Orange Mound) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3268 Seminole Rd (Orange Mound) pet-friendly?
Yes, 3268 Seminole Rd (Orange Mound) is pet friendly.
Does 3268 Seminole Rd (Orange Mound) offer parking?
No, 3268 Seminole Rd (Orange Mound) does not offer parking.
Does 3268 Seminole Rd (Orange Mound) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3268 Seminole Rd (Orange Mound) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3268 Seminole Rd (Orange Mound) have a pool?
No, 3268 Seminole Rd (Orange Mound) does not have a pool.
Does 3268 Seminole Rd (Orange Mound) have accessible units?
No, 3268 Seminole Rd (Orange Mound) does not have accessible units.
Does 3268 Seminole Rd (Orange Mound) have units with dishwashers?
No, 3268 Seminole Rd (Orange Mound) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3268 Seminole Rd (Orange Mound) have units with air conditioning?
No, 3268 Seminole Rd (Orange Mound) does not have units with air conditioning.