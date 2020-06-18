All apartments in Memphis
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:10 AM

3130 Wade St.

3130 Wade Street · (901) 347-3148
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3130 Wade Street, Memphis, TN 38128
Raleigh-Ridge Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3130 Wade St. · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2224 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Very Large Nice Home in Raleigh - This is a four bedroom three full bathroom home that has a large living room, separate dining room, and den which has a fireplace as well. There is a great sized kitchen with plenty of storage space. Great sized bedrooms and the home does have wood floors throughout the home. Very nice spacious home that will rent quickly!!

Please visit our website: www.advantagepropertymgmt.com to view photos or to apply for this home online.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact our office at (901) 347-3148

This homeowner has chosen to be on the voucher program.

**Note: this home is in as in condition only, please take note of that when going to view the home- we mean as appearance wise not the functionality of the home or maintenance of the home**

We simply verify your source of income and rental history. We require that you make 3 times the monthly rent. When using the help of a government assistance program such as Section 8, this is not an income requirement. We run a background and credit check. On the background we are ensuring that you are not wanted by law, not a registered sex offender and no recent background issues. On the credit, we are not looking for a certain credit score as much as we are looking to see if you have anything involving housing or utilities on the credit. Our turn around time is typically 24-48 hours during business hours.

(RLNE5670602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3130 Wade St. have any available units?
3130 Wade St. has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 3130 Wade St. currently offering any rent specials?
3130 Wade St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3130 Wade St. pet-friendly?
No, 3130 Wade St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 3130 Wade St. offer parking?
No, 3130 Wade St. does not offer parking.
Does 3130 Wade St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3130 Wade St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3130 Wade St. have a pool?
No, 3130 Wade St. does not have a pool.
Does 3130 Wade St. have accessible units?
No, 3130 Wade St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3130 Wade St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3130 Wade St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3130 Wade St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3130 Wade St. does not have units with air conditioning.
