2727 Henley Dr (Bethel Grove)
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:40 PM

2727 Henley Dr (Bethel Grove)

2727 Henley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2727 Henley Drive, Memphis, TN 38114

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply for Free! Applications are processed same day and an agent will be reaching out to you immediately upon approval. Apply for free here: https://forms.monday.com/forms/6ab3a990d37c8e1fa81cb3133056c02a

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2727 Henley Dr (Bethel Grove) have any available units?
2727 Henley Dr (Bethel Grove) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 2727 Henley Dr (Bethel Grove) currently offering any rent specials?
2727 Henley Dr (Bethel Grove) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2727 Henley Dr (Bethel Grove) pet-friendly?
Yes, 2727 Henley Dr (Bethel Grove) is pet friendly.
Does 2727 Henley Dr (Bethel Grove) offer parking?
No, 2727 Henley Dr (Bethel Grove) does not offer parking.
Does 2727 Henley Dr (Bethel Grove) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2727 Henley Dr (Bethel Grove) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 Henley Dr (Bethel Grove) have a pool?
No, 2727 Henley Dr (Bethel Grove) does not have a pool.
Does 2727 Henley Dr (Bethel Grove) have accessible units?
No, 2727 Henley Dr (Bethel Grove) does not have accessible units.
Does 2727 Henley Dr (Bethel Grove) have units with dishwashers?
No, 2727 Henley Dr (Bethel Grove) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2727 Henley Dr (Bethel Grove) have units with air conditioning?
No, 2727 Henley Dr (Bethel Grove) does not have units with air conditioning.
