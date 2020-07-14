Amenities
Enjoy dining, entertainment, exercise, work, and even education all only a walk or a trolley ride away from your apartment. With a historic neighboorhood, but modern units and on-site maintenance, you can have peace of mind about your home while enjoying the surroundings. Walking distance to South Main Arts District, Beale Street, N Main Resturants, Beale Street Landing, Mississippi River was and River Ft, Big River Crossing, historic Orpheum Theatre, and FedEx Forum. Less than a mile from University of Memphis Law School, new Service Master Headquarters and AutoZone Headquarters. Within 3 miles of UT Health Science Center, Southern College of Optometry, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Le Bonheur Children's Hospital