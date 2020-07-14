All apartments in Memphis
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:47 AM

266 Lofts

266 South Front Street · (901) 808-8718
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

266 South Front Street, Memphis, TN 38103
South Main

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-227 · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

See 32+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 120 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 222 · Avail. now

$1,725

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 266 Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
furnished
bathtub
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
Enjoy dining, entertainment, exercise, work, and even education all only a walk or a trolley ride away from your apartment. With a historic neighboorhood, but modern units and on-site maintenance, you can have peace of mind about your home while enjoying the surroundings. Walking distance to South Main Arts District, Beale Street, N Main Resturants, Beale Street Landing, Mississippi River was and River Ft, Big River Crossing, historic Orpheum Theatre, and FedEx Forum. Less than a mile from University of Memphis Law School, new Service Master Headquarters and AutoZone Headquarters. Within 3 miles of UT Health Science Center, Southern College of Optometry, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Le Bonheur Children's Hospital

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per applicant
Deposit: $400 (1 bedroom) $700 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $0
fee: $350-$400
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: No vicious breeds. 35 lb weight limit.
Parking Details: Parking is available in the garage next door for an additional fee. Other, assigned: $50/month. Please call for more information.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 266 Lofts have any available units?
266 Lofts has 38 units available starting at $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 266 Lofts have?
Some of 266 Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 266 Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
266 Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 266 Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, 266 Lofts is pet friendly.
Does 266 Lofts offer parking?
Yes, 266 Lofts offers parking.
Does 266 Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 266 Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 266 Lofts have a pool?
Yes, 266 Lofts has a pool.
Does 266 Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, 266 Lofts has accessible units.
Does 266 Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 266 Lofts has units with dishwashers.
