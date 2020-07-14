Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel furnished bathtub ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven range Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool garage media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar e-payments internet access key fob access lobby new construction online portal

Enjoy dining, entertainment, exercise, work, and even education all only a walk or a trolley ride away from your apartment. With a historic neighboorhood, but modern units and on-site maintenance, you can have peace of mind about your home while enjoying the surroundings. Walking distance to South Main Arts District, Beale Street, N Main Resturants, Beale Street Landing, Mississippi River was and River Ft, Big River Crossing, historic Orpheum Theatre, and FedEx Forum. Less than a mile from University of Memphis Law School, new Service Master Headquarters and AutoZone Headquarters. Within 3 miles of UT Health Science Center, Southern College of Optometry, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Le Bonheur Children's Hospital