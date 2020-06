Amenities

This beautiful 4 Beds 1 Bath home in Frazier area is perfect for a starting family! Undergoing a major renovation and it will soon feature new HVAC System, new water heater, new furnace, new granite counter tops, brand new kitchen cabinets and new roof! Don't miss this out! Call now for showing 901-602-5737