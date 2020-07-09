All apartments in Memphis
21 Diana St Apt 8

21 Diana St · No Longer Available
Location

21 Diana St, Memphis, TN 38104

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated Midtown Apartment! Lots of Upgrades. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Spacious. Walking Distance to Overton Square. Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Diana St Apt 8 have any available units?
21 Diana St Apt 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 21 Diana St Apt 8 currently offering any rent specials?
21 Diana St Apt 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Diana St Apt 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 Diana St Apt 8 is pet friendly.
Does 21 Diana St Apt 8 offer parking?
No, 21 Diana St Apt 8 does not offer parking.
Does 21 Diana St Apt 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Diana St Apt 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Diana St Apt 8 have a pool?
No, 21 Diana St Apt 8 does not have a pool.
Does 21 Diana St Apt 8 have accessible units?
No, 21 Diana St Apt 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Diana St Apt 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Diana St Apt 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Diana St Apt 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Diana St Apt 8 does not have units with air conditioning.
