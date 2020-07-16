Rent Calculator
Home
/
Memphis, TN
/
1739 TUTWILER
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1739 TUTWILER
1739 Tutwiler Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Memphis
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location
1739 Tutwiler Avenue, Memphis, TN 38107
Voillintine - Evergreen
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Adorable bungalow only minutes from Rhodes College. Current tenants are moving out May 31st. This property will be available June 6th. Updated kitchen and bath. Neutral paint throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1739 TUTWILER have any available units?
1739 TUTWILER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Memphis, TN
.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Memphis Rent Report
.
Is 1739 TUTWILER currently offering any rent specials?
1739 TUTWILER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1739 TUTWILER pet-friendly?
No, 1739 TUTWILER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Memphis
.
Does 1739 TUTWILER offer parking?
No, 1739 TUTWILER does not offer parking.
Does 1739 TUTWILER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1739 TUTWILER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1739 TUTWILER have a pool?
No, 1739 TUTWILER does not have a pool.
Does 1739 TUTWILER have accessible units?
No, 1739 TUTWILER does not have accessible units.
Does 1739 TUTWILER have units with dishwashers?
No, 1739 TUTWILER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1739 TUTWILER have units with air conditioning?
No, 1739 TUTWILER does not have units with air conditioning.
