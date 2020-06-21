All apartments in Memphis
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

1692 BELVEDERE

1692 Belvedere Court · No Longer Available
Location

1692 Belvedere Court, Memphis, TN 38104
Midtown-Central

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
AN ADORABLE TOWNHOUSE, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER/STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW TILE IN MASTER BATH, BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS, CLEANED AND READY FOR MOVE-IN. CENTRAL TO MEDICAL, DOWNTOWN, OVERTON SQUARE AND THE PARK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1692 BELVEDERE have any available units?
1692 BELVEDERE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1692 BELVEDERE have?
Some of 1692 BELVEDERE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1692 BELVEDERE currently offering any rent specials?
1692 BELVEDERE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1692 BELVEDERE pet-friendly?
No, 1692 BELVEDERE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 1692 BELVEDERE offer parking?
No, 1692 BELVEDERE does not offer parking.
Does 1692 BELVEDERE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1692 BELVEDERE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1692 BELVEDERE have a pool?
No, 1692 BELVEDERE does not have a pool.
Does 1692 BELVEDERE have accessible units?
No, 1692 BELVEDERE does not have accessible units.
Does 1692 BELVEDERE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1692 BELVEDERE does not have units with dishwashers.
