AN ADORABLE TOWNHOUSE, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER/STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW TILE IN MASTER BATH, BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS, CLEANED AND READY FOR MOVE-IN. CENTRAL TO MEDICAL, DOWNTOWN, OVERTON SQUARE AND THE PARK
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1692 BELVEDERE have any available units?
1692 BELVEDERE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1692 BELVEDERE have?
Some of 1692 BELVEDERE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1692 BELVEDERE currently offering any rent specials?
1692 BELVEDERE isn't currently offering any rent specials.