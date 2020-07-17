1528 Baltimore Street

Amenities

COMING SOON - August 1st 2020

Lovely Single-family home in the Orange Mound area. This 2 bed/ 1 bath home is great for a small family with nearby schools in the area, Dunbar Elementary, Southern Avenue Middle, and Melrose High School.



Unit Features:

-Carport

-Fenced Yard

-Central Air/Heat



Rent: $675

Deposit $600

Application Fee: $35

Administration Fee: $99



Qualifications:



-No Evictions/Criminal Background within last 3 years

-Rental Verification

-Employment Verification

-No Open Bankruptcies



Apply today at kbrealhomes.com

