Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:33 PM

1528 Baltimore Street

1528 Baltimore Street · (901) 249-9992
Location

1528 Baltimore Street, Memphis, TN 38114
Orange Mound

Price and availability

Amenities

carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
carport
parking
COMING SOON - August 1st 2020
Lovely Single-family home in the Orange Mound area. This 2 bed/ 1 bath home is great for a small family with nearby schools in the area, Dunbar Elementary, Southern Avenue Middle, and Melrose High School.

Unit Features:
-Carport
-Fenced Yard
-Central Air/Heat

Rent: $675
Deposit $600
Application Fee: $35
Administration Fee: $99

Qualifications:

-No Evictions/Criminal Background within last 3 years
-Rental Verification
-Employment Verification
-No Open Bankruptcies

Apply today at kbrealhomes.com
Lovely Single-family home in the Orange Mound area. This 2 bed/ 1 bath home is great for a small family with nearby schools in the area, Dunbar Elementary, Southern Avenue Middle, and Melrose High School.

Unit Features:
-Carport
-Fenced Yard
-Central Air/Heat

Rent: $600
Deposit $300
Security Fee: $300
Application Fee: $35
Administration Fee: $99

Qualifications:

-No Evictions/Criminal Background within last 3 years
-Rental Verification
-Employment Verification
-No Open Bankruptcies

Apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1528 Baltimore Street have any available units?
1528 Baltimore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 1528 Baltimore Street currently offering any rent specials?
1528 Baltimore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 Baltimore Street pet-friendly?
No, 1528 Baltimore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 1528 Baltimore Street offer parking?
Yes, 1528 Baltimore Street offers parking.
Does 1528 Baltimore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1528 Baltimore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 Baltimore Street have a pool?
No, 1528 Baltimore Street does not have a pool.
Does 1528 Baltimore Street have accessible units?
No, 1528 Baltimore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 Baltimore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1528 Baltimore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1528 Baltimore Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1528 Baltimore Street has units with air conditioning.
