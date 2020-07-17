All apartments in Memphis
Find more places like 1510 Monroe Ave - 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Memphis, TN
/
1510 Monroe Ave - 3
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:10 AM

1510 Monroe Ave - 3

1510 Monroe Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Memphis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1510 Monroe Avenue, Memphis, TN 38104
Monroe Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Happy living starts here for you and your family. Hurry! Move in today.. This 3 bedroom 1 bath charm is a rare opportunity! Deposit and application fee are required. Easy qualifications..........

Call KAIZEN Realty for more information

901-221-4041
Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Midtown. Close to shops and restaurants. In the middle of everything.. You don't even need a car. You can walk everywhere. Please call for an immediate viewing. This one will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 Monroe Ave - 3 have any available units?
1510 Monroe Ave - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 Monroe Ave - 3 have?
Some of 1510 Monroe Ave - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 Monroe Ave - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Monroe Ave - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 Monroe Ave - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1510 Monroe Ave - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 1510 Monroe Ave - 3 offer parking?
No, 1510 Monroe Ave - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1510 Monroe Ave - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 Monroe Ave - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 Monroe Ave - 3 have a pool?
No, 1510 Monroe Ave - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1510 Monroe Ave - 3 have accessible units?
No, 1510 Monroe Ave - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 Monroe Ave - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1510 Monroe Ave - 3 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park's Edge at Shelby Farms
536 Shelby Grove Dr
Memphis, TN 38018
Highland Row
395 S Highland St; Ste 128
Memphis, TN 38111
Country View Apartments
3990 Stephanie Ln
Memphis, TN 38128
Faronia Square
1350 S Faronia Sq
Memphis, TN 38116
Twin Oaks
4819 Winchester Rd
Memphis, TN 38118
The Nova
6355 Briar Patch Ln
Memphis, TN 38115
Springs at Forest Hill
3750 Moraine St
Memphis, TN 38125
The Rise
420 Monroe Avenue
Memphis, TN 38103

Similar Pages

Memphis 1 BedroomsMemphis 2 Bedrooms
Memphis Dog Friendly ApartmentsMemphis Pet Friendly Places
Memphis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Germantown, TNJonesboro, ARBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
Oxford, MSOlive Branch, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
Brownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory HillSpringhill Community Civic ClubParkway Village
The CoreCountrywoodMud Island
Fox MeadowsRichwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College