1510 Monroe Avenue, Memphis, TN 38104 Monroe Avenue
Happy living starts here for you and your family. Hurry! Move in today.. This 3 bedroom 1 bath charm is a rare opportunity! Deposit and application fee are required. Easy qualifications..........
Call KAIZEN Realty for more information
901-221-4041 Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Midtown. Close to shops and restaurants. In the middle of everything.. You don't even need a car. You can walk everywhere. Please call for an immediate viewing. This one will not last!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1510 Monroe Ave - 3 have any available units?
1510 Monroe Ave - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 Monroe Ave - 3 have?
Some of 1510 Monroe Ave - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 Monroe Ave - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Monroe Ave - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.