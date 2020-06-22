All apartments in Memphis
1099 McEvers Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

1099 McEvers Road

1099 Mcevers Road · (901) 820-4367 ext. 1005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1099 Mcevers Road, Memphis, TN 38111
Sherwood Forest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1099 McEvers Road · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1044 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
1099 McEvers Rd - Pest Control & Yard Maintenance Included + Self Tour Available with Rently + Must See - Charming 3 bedrooms 1 bath home located in Memphis is now available for rent. Located minutes away from U of M, restaurants, and shopping centers. The entry leads you into the large living room area with hardwood floors, window blinds, and new paint throughout. Separate dining room area. The kitchen includes a gas range and a refrigerator. All bedrooms are spacious with closet space, window blinds, and fresh paint. Laundry hookups only. Huge backyard & detached carport. Cats are negotiable with a $250 non-refundable pet deposit and a $25 monthly pet fee.

You can tour the house in Two Ways:

Call our appointment line 901.820.4367 ext 1026 to schedule a viewing with an agent. Se Habla Español

Or
ENTER PROPERTY YOURSELF MONDAY-SUNDAY (8AM-7 PM)
CONTACT 901-295-6363 PRESS 1 AND KEY IN 1017769
OR DOWNLOAD RENTLY APP ON YOUR PHONE AND SEARCH WITH ADDRESS

QUALIFICATIONS
Must be currently working at least 6 months +
Must have good rental history
Must have a credit score of 575 or above
Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 1 year
Make 3 times rent.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2409712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1099 McEvers Road have any available units?
1099 McEvers Road has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1099 McEvers Road have?
Some of 1099 McEvers Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1099 McEvers Road currently offering any rent specials?
1099 McEvers Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1099 McEvers Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1099 McEvers Road is pet friendly.
Does 1099 McEvers Road offer parking?
Yes, 1099 McEvers Road does offer parking.
Does 1099 McEvers Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1099 McEvers Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1099 McEvers Road have a pool?
No, 1099 McEvers Road does not have a pool.
Does 1099 McEvers Road have accessible units?
No, 1099 McEvers Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1099 McEvers Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1099 McEvers Road does not have units with dishwashers.
