1099 McEvers Road

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

1099 McEvers Rd - Pest Control & Yard Maintenance Included + Self Tour Available with Rently + Must See - Charming 3 bedrooms 1 bath home located in Memphis is now available for rent. Located minutes away from U of M, restaurants, and shopping centers. The entry leads you into the large living room area with hardwood floors, window blinds, and new paint throughout. Separate dining room area. The kitchen includes a gas range and a refrigerator. All bedrooms are spacious with closet space, window blinds, and fresh paint. Laundry hookups only. Huge backyard & detached carport. Cats are negotiable with a $250 non-refundable pet deposit and a $25 monthly pet fee.



You can tour the house in Two Ways:



Call our appointment line 901.820.4367 ext 1026 to schedule a viewing with an agent. Se Habla Español



Or

ENTER PROPERTY YOURSELF MONDAY-SUNDAY (8AM-7 PM)

CONTACT 901-295-6363 PRESS 1 AND KEY IN 1017769

OR DOWNLOAD RENTLY APP ON YOUR PHONE AND SEARCH WITH ADDRESS



QUALIFICATIONS

Must be currently working at least 6 months +

Must have good rental history

Must have a credit score of 575 or above

Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 1 year

Make 3 times rent.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE2409712)