Amenities

on-site laundry parking walk in closets

NO CREDIT CHECK!! NO DEPOSIT!! SECOND CHANCE PROGRAM!! We have very spacious two bedroom apartments. On-Site Laundry Facilities, 24 Hour Courtesy Staff, Surveillance Cameras, All Appliances Included, Walk-in Closets, Close to Public Transportation.

Garden View Apartments is a great place for those who enjoy a peaceful quiet place to come home to. Garden View is right on the MATA Bus Line however it is also in waking distance to restaurants, shopping, banking and grocery!