Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1042 Greenlaw

1042 Greenlaw Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1042 Greenlaw Ave, Memphis, TN 38105
Speedway Terrace Neighborhood Association

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3196047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1042 Greenlaw have any available units?
1042 Greenlaw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 1042 Greenlaw currently offering any rent specials?
1042 Greenlaw isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1042 Greenlaw pet-friendly?
No, 1042 Greenlaw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 1042 Greenlaw offer parking?
No, 1042 Greenlaw does not offer parking.
Does 1042 Greenlaw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1042 Greenlaw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1042 Greenlaw have a pool?
No, 1042 Greenlaw does not have a pool.
Does 1042 Greenlaw have accessible units?
No, 1042 Greenlaw does not have accessible units.
Does 1042 Greenlaw have units with dishwashers?
No, 1042 Greenlaw does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1042 Greenlaw have units with air conditioning?
No, 1042 Greenlaw does not have units with air conditioning.
