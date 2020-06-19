Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Memphis
Find more places like 1042 Greenlaw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Memphis, TN
/
1042 Greenlaw
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1042 Greenlaw
1042 Greenlaw Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Memphis
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1042 Greenlaw Ave, Memphis, TN 38105
Speedway Terrace Neighborhood Association
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3196047)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1042 Greenlaw have any available units?
1042 Greenlaw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Memphis, TN
.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Memphis Rent Report
.
Is 1042 Greenlaw currently offering any rent specials?
1042 Greenlaw isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1042 Greenlaw pet-friendly?
No, 1042 Greenlaw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Memphis
.
Does 1042 Greenlaw offer parking?
No, 1042 Greenlaw does not offer parking.
Does 1042 Greenlaw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1042 Greenlaw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1042 Greenlaw have a pool?
No, 1042 Greenlaw does not have a pool.
Does 1042 Greenlaw have accessible units?
No, 1042 Greenlaw does not have accessible units.
Does 1042 Greenlaw have units with dishwashers?
No, 1042 Greenlaw does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1042 Greenlaw have units with air conditioning?
No, 1042 Greenlaw does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Kirby Station
6653 N Quail Hollow
Memphis, TN 38120
Metro 67
67 Madison Ave
Memphis, TN 38103
Vantage at Germantown
7885 Silver Spur Cir N
Memphis, TN 38119
Country View Apartments
3990 Stephanie Ln
Memphis, TN 38128
Lincoln at Wolfchase
2460 Vintage Dr
Memphis, TN 38016
Ashton Hills
4183 Troost Drive
Memphis, TN 38128
Villas at Cordova
8546 Prestine Loop
Memphis, TN 38018
Grand Island Apartment Homes
300 Island Dr
Memphis, TN 38103
Similar Pages
Memphis 1 Bedrooms
Memphis 2 Bedrooms
Memphis Dog Friendly Apartments
Memphis Pet Friendly Places
Memphis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Germantown, TN
Jonesboro, AR
Bartlett, TN
Collierville, TN
Olive Branch, MS
Oxford, MS
Horn Lake, MS
Arlington, TN
Brownsville, TN
Ripley, TN
Southaven, MS
Lakeland, TN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Hickory Hill
Springhill Community Civic Club
Parkway Village
The Core
Gray's Creek
Alliance Of Cordova Neighborhoods
Countrywood
Mud Island
Apartments Near Colleges
Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences
The University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers University
University of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College