1032 University Street (Vollintine-Evergreen)
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:17 PM

1032 University Street (Vollintine-Evergreen)

1032 University Street · No Longer Available
Location

1032 University Street, Memphis, TN 38108
Hyde Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply for Free! Applications are processed same day and an agent will be reaching out to you immediately upon approval. Apply for free here: https://forms.monday.com/forms/6ab3a990d37c8e1fa81cb3133056c02a

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1032 University Street (Vollintine-Evergreen) have any available units?
1032 University Street (Vollintine-Evergreen) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 1032 University Street (Vollintine-Evergreen) currently offering any rent specials?
1032 University Street (Vollintine-Evergreen) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 University Street (Vollintine-Evergreen) pet-friendly?
Yes, 1032 University Street (Vollintine-Evergreen) is pet friendly.
Does 1032 University Street (Vollintine-Evergreen) offer parking?
No, 1032 University Street (Vollintine-Evergreen) does not offer parking.
Does 1032 University Street (Vollintine-Evergreen) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1032 University Street (Vollintine-Evergreen) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 University Street (Vollintine-Evergreen) have a pool?
No, 1032 University Street (Vollintine-Evergreen) does not have a pool.
Does 1032 University Street (Vollintine-Evergreen) have accessible units?
No, 1032 University Street (Vollintine-Evergreen) does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 University Street (Vollintine-Evergreen) have units with dishwashers?
No, 1032 University Street (Vollintine-Evergreen) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1032 University Street (Vollintine-Evergreen) have units with air conditioning?
No, 1032 University Street (Vollintine-Evergreen) does not have units with air conditioning.
