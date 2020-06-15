All apartments in Memphis
Last updated March 19 2020 at 11:18 AM

10221 Cottage Farms Drive

10221 Cottage Farms Drive · (901) 261-4891
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10221 Cottage Farms Drive, Memphis, TN 38016
Gray's Creek

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1262 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease!* Hurry and apply since this promotional offer won't last for long.
There is much to love about this home! Recent updates include features like a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.) Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10221 Cottage Farms Drive have any available units?
10221 Cottage Farms Drive has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 10221 Cottage Farms Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10221 Cottage Farms Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10221 Cottage Farms Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10221 Cottage Farms Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10221 Cottage Farms Drive offer parking?
No, 10221 Cottage Farms Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10221 Cottage Farms Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10221 Cottage Farms Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10221 Cottage Farms Drive have a pool?
No, 10221 Cottage Farms Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10221 Cottage Farms Drive have accessible units?
No, 10221 Cottage Farms Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10221 Cottage Farms Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10221 Cottage Farms Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10221 Cottage Farms Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10221 Cottage Farms Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
