All apartments in Maury County
Find more places like 5071 Campbellsville Pike.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Maury County, TN
/
5071 Campbellsville Pike
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM
1 of 46
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5071 Campbellsville Pike
5071 Campbellsville Pike
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5071 Campbellsville Pike, Maury County, TN 38451
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Enjoy this newly remodeled home with fireplace. Spacious bedrooms. Large master bath. New flooring, counters, paint, and bathroom. Paved driveway, secluded property. New A/C compressor and duct work.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5071 Campbellsville Pike have any available units?
5071 Campbellsville Pike doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Maury County, TN
.
What amenities does 5071 Campbellsville Pike have?
Some of 5071 Campbellsville Pike's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5071 Campbellsville Pike currently offering any rent specials?
5071 Campbellsville Pike is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5071 Campbellsville Pike pet-friendly?
No, 5071 Campbellsville Pike is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Maury County
.
Does 5071 Campbellsville Pike offer parking?
No, 5071 Campbellsville Pike does not offer parking.
Does 5071 Campbellsville Pike have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5071 Campbellsville Pike offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5071 Campbellsville Pike have a pool?
No, 5071 Campbellsville Pike does not have a pool.
Does 5071 Campbellsville Pike have accessible units?
No, 5071 Campbellsville Pike does not have accessible units.
Does 5071 Campbellsville Pike have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5071 Campbellsville Pike has units with dishwashers.
Does 5071 Campbellsville Pike have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5071 Campbellsville Pike has units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Revere at Spring Hill
1000 Revere Place
Spring Hill, TN 37174
Arden Village
2474 Palomar Circle C-1
Columbia, TN 38401
The Columns on Main
215 Columns Way
Spring Hill, TN 37174
Worthington Glen
1000 Worthington Lane
Spring Hill, TN 37174
Graymere Apartments
1955 Union Pl
Columbia, TN 38401
Grand Reserve at Spring Hill
3085 Commonwealth Drive
Spring Hill, TN 37174
Villages at Springhill
200 Kedron Pkwy
Spring Hill, TN 37174
Walden Creek Apartments
1000 Walden Creek Trce
Spring Hill, TN 37174
