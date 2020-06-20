1704 Bobwhite Dr

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Room 4 Rent! Upscale Home near Knoxville! - Property Id: 175528
ROOM 4 RENT All UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! Beautiful Fully furnished Home in Maryville.
Fully stocked Kitchen (plates, bakeware, glasses, etc) , Laundry Facilities. Nice large home family room, living room, den!! All stainless appliances. Tiled bathrooms, hardwood laminate throughout. Nice large lot!!. Very nice, quiet neighborhood. All fenced on 1/2 acre lot.
MUST CALL TO VIEW PROPERTY: 865-315-4778
RENT INCLUDES:
-All Utilities: Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas
-Internet
-Smart TV
-Housekeeping (Common areas, Bathrooms, & Kitchen)
-Yard Service
-Appliances: Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Fridge, Washer & Dryer
RENT: $550.00
DEPOSIT: $550.00
APPLICATION FEE: $35.00
Bedroom is not furnished
MUST CALL TO VIEW PROPERTY: 865-315-4778
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/175528
Property Id 175528
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5771045)