1704 Bobwhite Dr

Available 07/01/20 Room 4 Rent! Upscale Home near Knoxville! - Property Id: 175528



ROOM 4 RENT All UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! Beautiful Fully furnished Home in Maryville.



Fully stocked Kitchen (plates, bakeware, glasses, etc) , Laundry Facilities. Nice large home family room, living room, den!! All stainless appliances. Tiled bathrooms, hardwood laminate throughout. Nice large lot!!. Very nice, quiet neighborhood. All fenced on 1/2 acre lot.



MUST CALL TO VIEW PROPERTY: 865-315-4778



RENT INCLUDES:

-All Utilities: Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas

-Internet

-Smart TV

-Housekeeping (Common areas, Bathrooms, & Kitchen)

-Yard Service

-Appliances: Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Fridge, Washer & Dryer



RENT: $550.00

DEPOSIT: $550.00

APPLICATION FEE: $35.00



Bedroom is not furnished



MUST CALL TO VIEW PROPERTY: 865-315-4778

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/175528

No Pets Allowed



