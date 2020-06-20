All apartments in Maryville
1704 Bobwhite Dr

1704 Bob White Drive · (865) 315-4778
Location

1704 Bob White Drive, Maryville, TN 37803

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 2 baths, $550 · Avail. Jul 1

$550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Available 07/01/20 Room 4 Rent! Upscale Home near Knoxville! - Property Id: 175528

ROOM 4 RENT All UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! Beautiful Fully furnished Home in Maryville.

Fully stocked Kitchen (plates, bakeware, glasses, etc) , Laundry Facilities. Nice large home family room, living room, den!! All stainless appliances. Tiled bathrooms, hardwood laminate throughout. Nice large lot!!. Very nice, quiet neighborhood. All fenced on 1/2 acre lot.

MUST CALL TO VIEW PROPERTY: 865-315-4778

RENT INCLUDES:
-All Utilities: Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas
-Internet
-Smart TV
-Housekeeping (Common areas, Bathrooms, & Kitchen)
-Yard Service
-Appliances: Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Fridge, Washer & Dryer

RENT: $550.00
DEPOSIT: $550.00
APPLICATION FEE: $35.00

Bedroom is not furnished

MUST CALL TO VIEW PROPERTY: 865-315-4778
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/175528
Property Id 175528

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5771045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

