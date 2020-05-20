All apartments in Manchester
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:28 PM

1206 Shady Lane 1

1206 Shady Lane · (865) 315-4778
Location

1206 Shady Lane, Manchester, TN 37355

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jun 30

$700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 120 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Looking for dependable Roommate! Master Suite is available. You have your own private 1/2 bath. I have a Beautiful Home in Manchester, All furnished, Fully stocked Kitchen (plates, bakeware, glasses, etc) LARGE back yard!

RENT INCLUDES: Internet, power, gas, water, garbage, yard service. All Appliances. Washer/Dryer,Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Fridge. I also have cleaning service clean common area and bathrooms.

My Home is a 3 bed, 1 1/2 bath home in a well established neighborhood. Has all new stainless appliances. New laminate hard wood flooring throughout. Tiled bathrooms. Laundry closet with washer and dryer. Home has central heat and air. Large private yard and carport attached to the house. Main living areas are fully furnished.

Bedroom is not furnished.

Looking for hard working, respectful, clean, kind roommates who are responsible. Call to set up Showing!! :)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Shady Lane 1 have any available units?
1206 Shady Lane 1 has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1206 Shady Lane 1 have?
Some of 1206 Shady Lane 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 Shady Lane 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Shady Lane 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Shady Lane 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1206 Shady Lane 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manchester.
Does 1206 Shady Lane 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1206 Shady Lane 1 does offer parking.
Does 1206 Shady Lane 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1206 Shady Lane 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Shady Lane 1 have a pool?
No, 1206 Shady Lane 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1206 Shady Lane 1 have accessible units?
No, 1206 Shady Lane 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Shady Lane 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1206 Shady Lane 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1206 Shady Lane 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1206 Shady Lane 1 has units with air conditioning.
