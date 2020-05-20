1206 Shady Lane 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking internet access

Looking for dependable Roommate! Master Suite is available. You have your own private 1/2 bath. I have a Beautiful Home in Manchester, All furnished, Fully stocked Kitchen (plates, bakeware, glasses, etc) LARGE back yard!



RENT INCLUDES: Internet, power, gas, water, garbage, yard service. All Appliances. Washer/Dryer,Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Fridge. I also have cleaning service clean common area and bathrooms.



My Home is a 3 bed, 1 1/2 bath home in a well established neighborhood. Has all new stainless appliances. New laminate hard wood flooring throughout. Tiled bathrooms. Laundry closet with washer and dryer. Home has central heat and air. Large private yard and carport attached to the house. Main living areas are fully furnished.



Bedroom is not furnished.



Looking for hard working, respectful, clean, kind roommates who are responsible. Call to set up Showing!! :)