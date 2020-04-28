All apartments in Loudon County
Find more places like 750 Foster Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loudon County, TN
/
750 Foster Dr
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:54 AM

750 Foster Dr

750 Foster Drive · (865) 560-8861 ext. 2014
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

750 Foster Drive, Loudon County, TN 37772

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 750 Foster Dr · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Located in the Martell Estates East Subdivision, Unique, large one level home in excellent location! - This home has so much character! 1700 Square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large sunroom on huge level lot in excellent Lenoir City location! Lots of Storage. Great closet space. Washer and Dryer hook ups. Garage. Call today for details.

Call today.
Office 865-560-8861
Cell 865-321-0277

For more information go to rentcryeleike.com

Sorry this property does not participate in the voucher program.

(RLNE4261490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 Foster Dr have any available units?
750 Foster Dr has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 750 Foster Dr currently offering any rent specials?
750 Foster Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 Foster Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 750 Foster Dr is pet friendly.
Does 750 Foster Dr offer parking?
Yes, 750 Foster Dr offers parking.
Does 750 Foster Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 750 Foster Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 Foster Dr have a pool?
No, 750 Foster Dr does not have a pool.
Does 750 Foster Dr have accessible units?
No, 750 Foster Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 750 Foster Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 750 Foster Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 750 Foster Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 750 Foster Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 750 Foster Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chattanooga, TNKnoxville, TNCleveland, TNOak Ridge, TNMaryville, TN
Soddy-Daisy, TNSeymour, TNCollegedale, TNMaynardville, TN
Farragut, TNTellico Village, TNFairfield Glade, TNAlcoa, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Adventist UniversityLee University
Tennessee College of Applied Technology-KnoxvilleThe University of Tennessee-Chattanooga
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity