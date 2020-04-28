750 Foster Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Located in the Martell Estates East Subdivision, Unique, large one level home in excellent location! - This home has so much character! 1700 Square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large sunroom on huge level lot in excellent Lenoir City location! Lots of Storage. Great closet space. Washer and Dryer hook ups. Garage. Call today for details.



Call today.

Office 865-560-8861

Cell 865-321-0277



For more information go to rentcryeleike.com



Sorry this property does not participate in the voucher program.



(RLNE4261490)