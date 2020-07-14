Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub carpet range Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym game room parking playground pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Welcome to Revere at Barton's Run - a brand new gated community in Lebanon, TN. Here you will find 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes that are uniquely designed with comfort and style. These spacious suites are filled with upscale appointments, the services include doorstep recycle and waste removal and the community's resort-style amenities will spoil you once you are home. The great location allows you easy access to shopping, dining, parks and recreation - and, you are close to Music City and all it has to offer!