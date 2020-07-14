Amenities
Welcome to Revere at Barton's Run - a brand new gated community in Lebanon, TN. Here you will find 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes that are uniquely designed with comfort and style. These spacious suites are filled with upscale appointments, the services include doorstep recycle and waste removal and the community's resort-style amenities will spoil you once you are home. The great location allows you easy access to shopping, dining, parks and recreation - and, you are close to Music City and all it has to offer!