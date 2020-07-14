All apartments in Lebanon
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:32 AM

Revere at Barton's Run

100 Barton's Run Trace · (615) 455-3933
Location

100 Barton's Run Trace, Lebanon, TN 37090

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 100 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 849 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 207 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,459

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1561 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Revere at Barton's Run.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Welcome to Revere at Barton's Run - a brand new gated community in Lebanon, TN. Here you will find 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes that are uniquely designed with comfort and style. These spacious suites are filled with upscale appointments, the services include doorstep recycle and waste removal and the community's resort-style amenities will spoil you once you are home. The great location allows you easy access to shopping, dining, parks and recreation - and, you are close to Music City and all it has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Combined weight limit 75 lbs. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Detached garage: $95/month. Other, assigned. Free Surface Parking. Garages Available for $125/month. Please contact leasing office for complete details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Revere at Barton's Run have any available units?
Revere at Barton's Run has 2 units available starting at $1,240 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Revere at Barton's Run have?
Some of Revere at Barton's Run's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Revere at Barton's Run currently offering any rent specials?
Revere at Barton's Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Revere at Barton's Run pet-friendly?
Yes, Revere at Barton's Run is pet friendly.
Does Revere at Barton's Run offer parking?
Yes, Revere at Barton's Run offers parking.
Does Revere at Barton's Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Revere at Barton's Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Revere at Barton's Run have a pool?
Yes, Revere at Barton's Run has a pool.
Does Revere at Barton's Run have accessible units?
No, Revere at Barton's Run does not have accessible units.
Does Revere at Barton's Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Revere at Barton's Run has units with dishwashers.
Does Revere at Barton's Run have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Revere at Barton's Run has units with air conditioning.
