Hamilton Station
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

Hamilton Station

100 Hamilton Station Crossing · (615) 502-4475
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Hamilton Station Crossing, Lebanon, TN 37087

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 205 · Avail. Aug 15

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 897 sqft

Unit 309 · Avail. Sep 15

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1218 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1238 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1247 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1388 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hamilton Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
bike storage
cc payments
courtyard
guest suite
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and conveniences that make our residents happy to call Hamilton Station home. Cutting edge amenities, luxury apartment features, meticulously-groomed grounds, and a dedicated team of professionals, all contribute to create a higher standard of living. Convenient shopping, award-winning schools, local museums and parks are all close at hand, and the new Music City Star commuter rail station with service to Downtown Nashville is right outside your door. A state-of-the-art Community Center features a grand pool with wet-deck, fitness center, business center, outdoor fireplace with lounge area, and game room that will appeal to all ages. You'll also enjoy a host of sponsored activities to help you develop new hobbies while getting to know your neighbors. Come home to Hamilton Station Apartments and enjoy Lebanon's finest luxury living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100
Deposit: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: 75 lbs combined
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $20
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Ample free surface parking and garages available for an additional fee of $95/month. Please contact leasing office for complete details. Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hamilton Station have any available units?
Hamilton Station has 12 units available starting at $980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hamilton Station have?
Some of Hamilton Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hamilton Station currently offering any rent specials?
Hamilton Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hamilton Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Hamilton Station is pet friendly.
Does Hamilton Station offer parking?
Yes, Hamilton Station offers parking.
Does Hamilton Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hamilton Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hamilton Station have a pool?
Yes, Hamilton Station has a pool.
Does Hamilton Station have accessible units?
Yes, Hamilton Station has accessible units.
Does Hamilton Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hamilton Station has units with dishwashers.
Does Hamilton Station have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hamilton Station has units with air conditioning.
