All apartments in Lebanon
Find more places like 1717 Monument Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lebanon, TN
/
1717 Monument Lane
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

1717 Monument Lane

1717 Monument Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lebanon
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1717 Monument Ln, Lebanon, TN 37087

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2BR/1.5BA Townhouse on Lebanon's West Side - Located at end of cul de sac - Tenant pays utilities /Lawncare Included - Fridge/Stove/W&D connects - Patio - Private Backyard - Convenient to I40 & Publix - $50 Non-Refundable Application Fee Applies (Cash/Money Order)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 Monument Lane have any available units?
1717 Monument Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lebanon, TN.
What amenities does 1717 Monument Lane have?
Some of 1717 Monument Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 Monument Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Monument Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Monument Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1717 Monument Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lebanon.
Does 1717 Monument Lane offer parking?
No, 1717 Monument Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1717 Monument Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 Monument Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Monument Lane have a pool?
No, 1717 Monument Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1717 Monument Lane have accessible units?
No, 1717 Monument Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Monument Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1717 Monument Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1717 Monument Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1717 Monument Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hunters Creek
100 Hunters Creek Blvd
Lebanon, TN 37087
Revere at Barton's Run
100 Barton's Run Trace
Lebanon, TN 37090
Hamilton Station
100 Hamilton Station Crossing
Lebanon, TN 37087

Similar Pages

Lebanon 1 BedroomsLebanon 2 Bedrooms
Lebanon 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLebanon Apartments with Gyms
Lebanon Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNMount Juliet, TNCookeville, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNShelbyville, TNTullahoma, TN
White House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNManchester, TNSpringfield, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Cumberland UniversityNashville State Community College
Belmont UniversityLipscomb University
Tennessee State University