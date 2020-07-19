1717 Monument Lane

2BR/1.5BA Townhouse on Lebanon's West Side - Located at end of cul de sac - Tenant pays utilities /Lawncare Included - Fridge/Stove/W&D connects - Patio - Private Backyard - Convenient to I40 & Publix - $50 Non-Refundable Application Fee Applies (Cash/Money Order)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
