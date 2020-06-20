All apartments in La Vergne
Find more places like 996 Tom Hailey Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Vergne, TN
/
996 Tom Hailey Boulevard
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

996 Tom Hailey Boulevard

996 Tom Hailey Boulevard · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
La Vergne
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

996 Tom Hailey Boulevard, La Vergne, TN 37086

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 996 Tom Hailey Boulevard La Vergne TN · Avail. now

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1276 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,276 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5812968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 996 Tom Hailey Boulevard have any available units?
996 Tom Hailey Boulevard has a unit available for $1,549 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 996 Tom Hailey Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
996 Tom Hailey Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 996 Tom Hailey Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 996 Tom Hailey Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Vergne.
Does 996 Tom Hailey Boulevard offer parking?
No, 996 Tom Hailey Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 996 Tom Hailey Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 996 Tom Hailey Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 996 Tom Hailey Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 996 Tom Hailey Boulevard has a pool.
Does 996 Tom Hailey Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 996 Tom Hailey Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 996 Tom Hailey Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 996 Tom Hailey Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 996 Tom Hailey Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 996 Tom Hailey Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 996 Tom Hailey Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Summer Creek
2001 Madison Square Blvd
La Vergne, TN 37086

Similar Pages

La Vergne 2 BedroomsLa Vergne 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
La Vergne 3 BedroomsLa Vergne Apartments with Gym
La Vergne Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TN
Columbia, TNBrentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNGoodlettsville, TNTullahoma, TN
Dickson, TNWhite House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNManchester, TNFairview, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity