All apartments in La Vergne
Find more places like 2025 George Buchanan.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Vergne, TN
/
2025 George Buchanan
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:05 PM

2025 George Buchanan

2025 George Buchanan Drive · (615) 627-5957
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
La Vergne
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2025 George Buchanan Drive, La Vergne, TN 37086

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1318 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 George Buchanan have any available units?
2025 George Buchanan has a unit available for $1,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2025 George Buchanan currently offering any rent specials?
2025 George Buchanan isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 George Buchanan pet-friendly?
Yes, 2025 George Buchanan is pet friendly.
Does 2025 George Buchanan offer parking?
No, 2025 George Buchanan does not offer parking.
Does 2025 George Buchanan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2025 George Buchanan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 George Buchanan have a pool?
No, 2025 George Buchanan does not have a pool.
Does 2025 George Buchanan have accessible units?
No, 2025 George Buchanan does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 George Buchanan have units with dishwashers?
No, 2025 George Buchanan does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2025 George Buchanan have units with air conditioning?
No, 2025 George Buchanan does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2025 George Buchanan?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Summer Creek
2001 Madison Square Blvd
La Vergne, TN 37086

Similar Pages

La Vergne 2 BedroomsLa Vergne 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
La Vergne 3 BedroomsLa Vergne Apartments with Gym
La Vergne Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TN
Columbia, TNBrentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNGoodlettsville, TNTullahoma, TN
Dickson, TNWhite House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNManchester, TNFairview, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity