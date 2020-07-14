All apartments in Knoxville
Waterford Village Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:22 AM

Waterford Village Apartments

5201 Western Ave · (865) 269-9458
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5201 Western Ave, Knoxville, TN 37921

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit G619 · Avail. Sep 7

$928

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit P449 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit P448 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit G617 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1040 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waterford Village Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
tennis court
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment. We are also still offering virtual tours for your convenience. Please provide your contact info and someone from our amazing team will reach out to you.***

Waterford Village is a beautiful apartment home community in a well-kept area in Knoxville, Tennessee. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and schools. Choose from our exceptional one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. Uniquely designed with the amenities that you deserve, our features are second to none.

Pricing and Availability subject to change. Some or all apartments listed might be secured with holding fees and applications. Please contact the apartment community to make sure we have the current floor plan available.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 to $700 refundable or $125 deposit waiver fee
Additional: $8 building & facility fee
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Open parking for residents and their guests.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Waterford Village Apartments have any available units?
Waterford Village Apartments has 7 units available starting at $928 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does Waterford Village Apartments have?
Some of Waterford Village Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waterford Village Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Waterford Village Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Waterford Village Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Waterford Village Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Waterford Village Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Waterford Village Apartments offers parking.
Does Waterford Village Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Waterford Village Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Waterford Village Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Waterford Village Apartments has a pool.
Does Waterford Village Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Waterford Village Apartments has accessible units.
Does Waterford Village Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waterford Village Apartments has units with dishwashers.
