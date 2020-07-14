Waterford Village Apartments

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill coffee bar e-payments guest parking hot tub internet cafe online portal package receiving tennis court

***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment. We are also still offering virtual tours for your convenience. Please provide your contact info and someone from our amazing team will reach out to you.***



Waterford Village is a beautiful apartment home community in a well-kept area in Knoxville, Tennessee. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and schools. Choose from our exceptional one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. Uniquely designed with the amenities that you deserve, our features are second to none.



Pricing and Availability subject to change. Some or all apartments listed might be secured with holding fees and applications. Please contact the apartment community to make sure we have the current floor plan available.