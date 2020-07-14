Tapestry Turkey Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center coffee bar courtyard dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry pool pool table e-payments bbq/grill bike storage yoga cats allowed accessible parking cc payments clubhouse internet access lobby new construction online portal shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet

Tapestry at Turkey Creek is located on a gorgeous hillside in the prominent Turkey Creek neighborhood of Knoxville, TN. Our floor plans consist of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom upscale, apartment homes. Residents of Tapestry at Turkey Creek will enjoy a smoke-free community, granite countertops and tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, abundant closet space, wood vinyl plank flooring, soaking tubs, dual sinks in select homes, and a balcony or terrace. You can relax in our saltwater pool and sun shelves, work out in our spacious fitness center with cardio equipment with TV monitors, virtual classes in our spin room and more, have coffee with friends at the Arlington signature coffee bar, dine in the poolside cabana with fireplace and TV, hang out in the gaming pavilion with billiard table, and enjoy your pets in our dog park. With room to breathe both inside and out, you’ll enjoy the lifestyle that Tapestry at Turkey Creek has to offer!