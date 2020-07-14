All apartments in Knoxville
Tapestry Turkey Creek

810 Tapestry Way · (865) 317-9827
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

810 Tapestry Way, Knoxville, TN 37932

Price and availability

VERIFIED 32 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tapestry Turkey Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
e-payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
yoga
cats allowed
accessible
parking
cc payments
clubhouse
internet access
lobby
new construction
online portal
shuffle board
smoke-free community
trash valet
Tapestry at Turkey Creek is located on a gorgeous hillside in the prominent Turkey Creek neighborhood of Knoxville, TN. Our floor plans consist of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom upscale, apartment homes. Residents of Tapestry at Turkey Creek will enjoy a smoke-free community, granite countertops and tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, abundant closet space, wood vinyl plank flooring, soaking tubs, dual sinks in select homes, and a balcony or terrace. You can relax in our saltwater pool and sun shelves, work out in our spacious fitness center with cardio equipment with TV monitors, virtual classes in our spin room and more, have coffee with friends at the Arlington signature coffee bar, dine in the poolside cabana with fireplace and TV, hang out in the gaming pavilion with billiard table, and enjoy your pets in our dog park. With room to breathe both inside and out, you’ll enjoy the lifestyle that Tapestry at Turkey Creek has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Deposit only required with a "Pass with Conditions" Screening
Move-in Fees: $200 reservation fee after approval
Additional: Valet Trash is $25 per month (mandatory), Personal Liability Insurance is required in the amount of $100,000
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $350 first pet, $250 second pet, $150 third pet
limit: 3
rent:
restrictions: Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Chow Chows, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Dalmations, Siberian Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, Cane Corsos, Wolf-Hybrids
Parking Details: Open parking throughout the community.
Storage Details: Some additional storage at an additional cost
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

