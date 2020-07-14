Tapestry Turkey Creek

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Deposit only required with a "Pass with Conditions" Screening
Move-in Fees: $200 reservation fee after approval
Additional: Valet Trash is $25 per month (mandatory), Personal Liability Insurance is required in the amount of $100,000
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $350 first pet, $250 second pet, $150 third pet
limit: 3
rent:
restrictions: Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Chow Chows, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Dalmations, Siberian Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, Cane Corsos, Wolf-Hybrids
Storage Details: Some additional storage at an additional cost
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.